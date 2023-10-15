Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise appearances on ‘SNL’

Gotham/GC Images

Saturday Night Live returned on October 14, and of course, the show had to poke fun at Taylor Swift‘s alleged romance with Travis Kelce. But the audience — and viewers — were stunned when both of them actually appeared on the show.

In a Fox Sports Sunday parody sketch, the commentators begin by making sarcastic remarks about Swifties watching football, but then start a heated discussion about whether Travis and Taylor are actually dating. They devolve into an argument about Taylor’s entire dating history, and what her hit “Karma” is actually about. A disgusted Kenan Thompson tries to throw to Pete Davidson on the field, but he’s just as obsessed with Taylor as they are.

Fed up with the Taylor talk, Kenan says, “When we get back, we’re going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football!” Cut to Travis on the sidelines, agreeing: “Yeah, please!”

And later in the show, Taylor herself popped up after a commercial break to introduce the musical guest, Ice Spice. The two have been friends since the rapper joined Taylor for the remix of her song “Karma” over the summer.

Neither Taylor nor Travis appeared onstage at the end of the episode, but Davidson thanked them both. They did, however, attend the SNL after party together — hand in hand.

Taylor attended at the Chiefs/Colts game on Thursday, October 12, cheering on Travis from the VIP box. The two previous games she’d attended boosted the viewership to, respectively, 24.3 million on Fox and 27 million on NBC.

