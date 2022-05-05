Taylor Swift announces re-recording of “This Love” drops at midnight

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift dropped yet another ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of one of her songs from 1989: “This Love.” The song will be featured in the upcoming tv series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty,” Taylor announced on Instagram. I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very [emotional] about this turn of events.”

The Grammy winner then shocked fans by revealing, “‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!” — and, of course, people are already hard at work piecing together what clues the singer may have left in her caption.

The working theory, which has been for some time, is that Taylor is ready to release her newly re-recorded version of her 1989 album because “This Love” isn’t the only track off the record to get a ‘Taylor’s Version’ makeover. Last year, she released “Wildest Dreams” after featuring it in another movie trailer for DreamWorks’ animated film Spirit Untamed.

It’s currently unknown when Taylor will drop her new and improved 1989, but fans are holding out hope it’ll arrive very soon.

As for the The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series, based off the trilogy of books authored by Jenny Han, it arrives June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

