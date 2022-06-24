Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and others weigh in on Supreme Court decision: “I’m absolutely terrified”

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3 in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. The court upheld a Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, with very few medical exceptions. Now, musicians are taking to social media to express their horror and dismay at the ruling.

Taylor Swift retweeted former first lady Michelle Obama‘s statement on the ruling, in which Obama wrote, “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies…This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden.”

Taylor then commented, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.“

On her Instagram Stories, Ariana Grande also reposted Obama’s statement, plus a few others, and then added a variety of abortion resources. She also posted a photo of someone holding up a sign reading, “Being forced to wear masks goes against rights? Imagine being forced 2 gestate and give birth!”

Bazzi posted a screenshot of the New York Times news alert about the decision in his Instagram Stories and added, “What the f**k this is horrible.”

Billie Eilish‘s brother, FINNEAS﻿, tweeted, “I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely f*** this.”

Christina Perri added a broken heart emoji to a graphic of a quote from the head of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that reads, “Today’s decision is a direct blow to bodily autonomy, reproductive health, patient safety and health equity in the United States.”

Zara Larsson wrote, “MAKING ABORTIONS ILLEGAL WONT STOP PEOPLE FROM HAVING THEM, IT STOPS THEM FROM HAVING SAFE ONES.”

Hayley Kiyoko pointed out, “When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and peoples rights to decide their own future.“

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.