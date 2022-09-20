Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor and more salute National Voter Registration Day

ABC/John Fleenor

Artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor are encouraging fans to check their registration status as Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day.

The Grammy winners all took to social media to encourage their supporters to participate in the November 8 midterm elections.

Taylor reminded fans on her Instagram Story, “There are only 49 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections.”

The “Shake It Off” singer warned, “8.3 million people are newly eligible to vote since the last general election and 1 in 4 eligible voters aren’t registered to vote. Make sure your voice is heard.” She then directed her fans to visit Vote.org to check their voting status.

Ariana said that another way fans can celebrate National Voter Registration Day is by teaming with non-profit and non-partisan organization HeadCount to encourage eligible voters to get involved.

“The candidates and measures being voted on for the midterm elections have the power to impact millions of lives – and impact issues like access to abortion care, how we respond to climate change, the rights of trans youth, and more,” she said in a statement. “If all of us vote and encourage all of our loved ones to vote with us, we will truly be able to create a change.”

Meghan also teamed with HeadCount and shared a video to her Instagram Story to promote voting in the midterm elections. “I want to make sure you are ready and registered to vote for the midterms,” she expressed and directed all her fans to double check their voting status.

