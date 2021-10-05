Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & Rihanna make ‘Pitchfork’ list of the “200 Most Important Artists” of its 25 years

Beth Garrabrant

To mark its 25th anniversary, the influential music website Pitchfork has put together a list of 200 artists that it deems the “most important” of its 25 years of existence, and Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Rihanna are among those who made the list.

The roster is split into 50 “Icons” and 150 more “Essentials” who “helped shape the last 25 years of music.” Taylor and Rihanna are on the Icons list, as are Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Outkast and Aaliyah.

Pitchfork says Taylor’s work is “is singularly perceptive while remaining keenly attuned to musical and cultural shifts — especially her own.” As for Rihanna, Pitchfork says of her influence, “You can hear molecules of her vocal style swarming around everywhere.”

On the “Essentials” side of things, Pitchfork praises Ariana’s re-emergence following tragedy with Sweetener, noting that her music “pushed her artistry further as it asserted a magical trifecta of hope, joy, and a powerhouse voice.”

Other “Essentials” on Pitchfork‘s list include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Amy Winehouse, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell, and The Weeknd.

