Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake & Bad Bunny lead American Music Award nominations

Bad Bunny continues his spectacular year by nabbing the most nominations for this year’s American Music Awards — a total of eight — while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods apiece. Taylor holds the record for the most AMA wins of all time, with 34.

Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor are all up for Artist of the Year, a category that also includes Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. If Bad Bunny wins all eight of the categories in which he’s nominated, he’d tie both Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards in a single year.

Adele, Harry and The Weeknd all have five nods each. Among this year’s first-time nominees are Jack Harlow, with four nods; Latto, with three; and BLACKPINK with one. Among the new categories this year: Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Rock Album, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Afrobeats Artist.

Elton John is nominated for Collaboration of the Year for “Cold Heart” and for Favorite Touring Artist, making him the longest-recognized artist in AMA history: He was first nominated back in 1974, at the very first American Music Awards, for Top Pop/Rock Male.

Fan voting is open now at VoteAMAs.com and via Twitter in all award categories, except Favorite K-Pop Artist, voting for which begins November 1.

The American Music Awards air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees in some of the major categories:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart -PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele 30

Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé Renaissance

Harry Styles Harry’s House

Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

ELVIS

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK

BTSS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

