Taylor Swift bids goodbye to "weird" 2020…in a bear suit

Beth Garrabrant

For Taylor Swift, 2020 has evidently been un-“bear”-able.

On New Year’s Eve, the star bid adieu to this horrible year by posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing what appears to be some kind of bear robe: It’s brown and furry, and has fake eyes, a snout and teeth on the hood.

“bye 2020, it’s been weird,” she wrote.

Of course, “weird” is an odd word for a year that saw Taylor smash sales records and chart records while earning some of the best reviews of her career for her two surprise albums, folklore and evermore. She scooped up awards and Grammy nominations, and even got to interview her idol, Paul McCartney.

As for what 2021 holds for Taylor, it’s unclear if she’ll reschedule the festival performances she had to cancel this year. But fans should, at the very least, expect a Grammy appearance, and more re-recordings of her past hits.

One helpful Swiftie has shared this information to help you celebrate the New Year tonight. They tweeted, “if you play ‘happiness’ by Taylor Swift at 11:56:13 p.m., you’ll end 2020 with Taylor saying ‘leave it all behind’ and you’ll start your 2021 with Taylor saying ‘and there is happiness’ and i think that’s beautiful.”

Oh, and if you really want that bear suit, a Tumblr account dedicated to Taylor’s fashion has identified it: It costs $200.





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.