Taylor Swift calls for kindness ahead of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ release

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

As the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) approaches, global superstar Taylor Swift took a moment during her Eras Tour in Minneapolis to remind her fans about the importance of kindness.

Addressing the audience, she emphasized that re-recording her albums wasn’t about stirring up online feuds, but rather reclaiming her artistry. Swift then treated her fans to a special live performance of “Dear John,” a beloved track from the original Speak Now album, which is rumored to be about John Mayer, who she was briefly linked to in 2009, though never confirmed.

“I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?” Swift said, according to People. “So what I’m trying to say is, I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That’s why I’m putting out this album.”

“I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote,” she continued. “So what I’m trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), available for pre-order now, is due out on July 7.

