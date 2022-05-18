Taylor Swift cheers on NYU graduating class in commencement speech: “You should be very proud”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift cheered on New York University’s 2022 graduating class in a heartfelt commencement speech about the importance of being resilient.

Taylor spoke Wednesday at Yankee Stadium and told the graduating class, “Last time I was in a stadium this size, I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable.”

Taylor, of course, was referring to wearing a cap and gown for commencement for the first time because she never went to college. Despite not having a bachelor’s degree, NYU upgraded the Grammy winner with an honorary doctor in fine arts degree.

Jokes aside, the “Shake It Off” singer imparted her wisdom about becoming an adult. “Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release,” she expressed. “What I mean by that is, knowing what things to keep and what things to release. You can’t carry all things, all grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started. Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go.”

She also spoke of the value of appreciating the cringey things of childhood because, “I’m a big advocate for not hiding your enthusiasm for things.” Taylor also expressed, “Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth.”

The singer also spoke of being disappointed, telling the graduates, “My experience has been that my mistakes led to the best things in my life. And being embarrassed when you mess up is part of the human experience.”

“Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it,” she encouraged before ending her speech with, “So let’s just keep dancing like we’re the class of ’22!”

You can read Taylor’s full address on ﻿Good Morning America﻿.

