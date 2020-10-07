Taylor Swift confirms she's voting Biden/Harris on Election Day

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has tweeted her disapproval of President Trump in the past, but now, in V Magazine’s “V is for Vote — Thought Leaders” issue, she’s confirming that she will indeed vote Biden/Harris in November.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she says. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

As to why, she explains, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she adds. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

On her socials, Taylor showed she’s serious about this topic by baking, of course.

Holding a plate of “Biden/Harris 2020” cookies, she writes on Instagram, “I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”

By Andrea Dresdale

