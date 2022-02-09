Taylor Swift contributing to all-female Record Store Day charity benefit album

Vans and Record Store Day Compilation Album – Portraits of Her/Art by Sofia Enriquez

Taylor Swift is the global ambassador for Record Store Day, so it’s only natural she’d be releasing something on that day too.

Taylor will contribute to Portraits of Her, an album that’s a collaboration between Record Store Day and Vans. The 16-song compilation album will benefit Moving the Needle, the organization that supports female recording professionals like audio engineers and producers. According to a 2021 report, women make up only two percent of music producers and three percent of engineers/mixers.

In addition to Taylor, the album will also feature songs from other female acts like Julia Michaels, Girl in Red, K. Flay, Princess Nokia, Against Me! front woman Laura Jane Grace and more. It’ll be available at independent record stores on Record Store Day, which is April 23.

Emily Lazar, founder of Moving the Needle, says in a statement, “To close the vast gender gap in this industry, we must all work together to empower women on and off stage, behind the music, in the studio, and everywhere else in this business. We are grateful for the support from Vans, Record Store Day, and these amazing female artists.”

Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton adds, “The music that women make, as musicians, as songwriters, as producers or engineers or executives, has always had a place in record stores…As we see more and more female faces on both sides of the record store counter, it only makes sense to spotlight that, and this compilation…is a great way to do it.”

Billboard reports that Taylor also has plans to release her own item — it’s unclear if it’s an album, a single or what — to mark Record Store Day.

