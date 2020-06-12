Taylor Swift donates $1,300 to two fans raising money to help Minneapolis community

ABC/Image Group LA

After using her social media platforms to speak out against racial injustice, Taylor Swift is putting her money where her mouth is.

Taylor reportedly made a $1,300 donation to a fundraiser started by Minneapolis residents Yasmine Norman and Grace Norman to purchase items for people and families of color in need.

Yasmin and Grace posted on Instagram a few days ago that they would be donating hair and skincare products to bring to a local church and asked for contributions.

“I know that haircare and skincare for people of color can be both more expensive and harder to find in the stores,” Yasmine said in the video.

The video post was set to Taylor’s song “Only the Young,” which must have caught the singer’s attention. She Venmoed them her donation, which of course features her lucky number “13.”

“Yasmine and Grace, thank you SO MUCH for everything you’re doing to help people. Here’s a gift for this run, please let me know about anything in the future! Love, Taylor,” she wrote in a note to the young women.

“THANK YOU @taylorswift13 You amaze me @grace_norman27 and I will be doing a supply run in Minneapolis to help families in need, many who’ve been affected [by] the riots,” Yasmin posted in response to the gift.

By Andrea Tuccillo

