Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa albums score new chart highs post-Grammys

Francis Specker/CBS

The Grammy Awards’ ratings may not have been great, but the publicity surrounding them was definitely good news for winners Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.

Taylor’s album folklore, which was named Album of the Year at the ceremony, has returned to the top 10 on the Billboard chart; last week, it was at #29. Not only did folklore take the night’s most prestigious prize, but Taylor also made history: She’s now the first female artist ever to win that category three times.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which was named Best Pop Vocal Album, has hit a new high on the Billboard chart, rising from number six to number three. Its previous peak was number four, back in April of last year.

In addition, Dua’s latest hit “Levitating,” has now returned to the top 10, jumping from #13 to number seven, with a sales gain of 102%. She performed the song on the Grammys, along with her nominated track “Don’t Start Now.”

Meanwhile, Silk Sonic — Bruno Mars‘ new musical project with Anderson. Paak — sees its debut single “Leave the Door Open” rise from number four to number two. The song got its broadcast premiere on the Grammys.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.