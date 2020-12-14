Taylor Swift explains why her "diaristic" approach to songwriting was "unsustainable"

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift‘s folklore album marked a departure from the autobiographical songs of her past projects: It focused on fictional people and places, and she continues in that same vein on her new surprise album evermore.

Taylor explained the switch-up in an upcoming interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, calling her previous “diaristic” approach to songwriting “unsustainable”.

The 31-year-old singer says in a teaser for the interview, “It felt like too hot of a microscope…On my bad days I would feel like I was loading a cannon of clickbait, when that’s not what I want for my life.”

Taylor adds that her ability to “create characters in this mythological American town or wherever I imagine them” in her new songs felt “really good for my life and feels really good for my creativity.”

“I saw a lane for my future that…it was a real breakthrough moment of excitement and happiness,” she adds.

Taylor will give her first TV interview about evermore on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!



“Thank you @TaylorSwift13! We can’t wait to see you on #Kimmel MONDAY NIGHT!” the late-night show tweeted on Saturday, adding the hashtag #evermore.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.