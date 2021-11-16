Taylor Swift explains why the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is filled with nostalgia

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is sharing more details about her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which fans can hear now on her newly released rerecorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).

Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, the Grammy winner touched upon the short film she directed to accompany the song, which starred actors Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.

Taylor explained that being able to tell her story from behind the camera was a “real relief” to her, which made the moment “really special.”

“I’m so proud of it,” she said. “We really wanted to commit to creating sort of a tiny short cinematic universe for the song that the fans cared so much about. We have a 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ so I figured, why don’t we take this, really commit to it, expand upon it and I think it’s really beautiful how it ended up being.”

Taylor acknowledged the nostalgic undertones in both the song and short film, telling the outlet, “I think one of the nostalgic things about this for fans is going back in your life for where you were when that album came out.”

As for why the coming-of-age film is resonating with her fans, Taylor remarked, “You have one foot in childhood, one foot in adulthood, and you don’t quite know where to stand and how fragile it makes you in that moment. We go through life, we get our hearts broken.”

She says her fans aren’t the only ones experiencing flashbacks and admits, “I’m just feeling lots of nostalgic feelings but all the memories I’m feeling are with the fans over the years in concert. It’s really a celebration of that bond that we have.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.