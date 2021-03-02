Taylor Swift fans are coming for John Mayer on TikTok

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The Swifties are coming for John Mayer on TikTok.

John, who just joined the social media platform on Monday, was immediately met with a barrage of comments from diehard Taylor Swift fans who still haven’t forgiven him for how he allegedly treated her.

Taylor and John were rumored to have dated between 2009 and 2010, with Taylor reportedly writing the 2010 song “Dear John” about their relationship. In the lyrics, Taylor sings, “Don’t you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?”

Taylor has never confirmed that the song is about John, however.

In John’s first TikTok video, he’s seen struggling to flip his camera around.

“Taylor would know how to flip a camera,” one person wrote. Another added, “We will never forget what you did to our girl Taylor.”

Other fans referenced the “Dear John” lyrics. One commented, “Opinions on the age 19?” while another wrote, “The fact that you’re struggling so much proves that 19 was too young.”

In John’s second TikTok, he appeared to address the commenters. The video shows him nodding as if in conversation. “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out,” he captioned it.

But that post didn’t fare much better, with commenters calling him “the original indie boy gaslighter” and accusing him of having an “old man victim complex.”

The 43-year-old’s third post showed him singing, “That was a weird day. That was a real weird day.”

In 2012, John told Rolling Stone that Taylor’s song “humiliated” him.

“It made me feel terrible,” John said. “Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.