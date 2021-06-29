Taylor Swift features on new album by two of her ‘folklore’/’evermore’ collaborators

L-Taylor Swift; R-Aaron Dessner; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift believes in quid pro quo.

After Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner worked with her on her albums folklore and evermore, she’s returned the favor by singing on the new album by their project, Big Red Machine.

The duo’s new album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, features Taylor on two songs: “Birch” and “Renegade.”

According to VolumeOne, “Birch” was recorded at Long Pond studio in upstate New York, where Taylor made folklore and evermore. “Renegade” was recorded at Taylor’s LA studio the same weekend that she and Dessner — along with Jack Antonoff and others — won the Album of the Year Grammy for folklore.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? will be out August 27. Taylor’s posted a link on her Instagram Stories to where you can pre-order it.

