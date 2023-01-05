Taylor Swift is selling special versions of ‘Midnights’ ﻿until midnight

ABC

Hurry up, Swifties! You only have until midnight Thursday to get your hands on four special editions of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album.

Taylor quietly updated her online store to sell the exclusive versions of her album, which are filled with new goodies, such as new artwork and behind-the-songs bonuses.

Swifties can access unreleased covers to songs like “Bejeweled,” “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero” and “Karma” based on what album they buy.

And, just like she did with her vinyl editions of Midnights, each of the four digital albums contain a quarter of a clock face — meaning collecting all four will complete the clock.

Each digital copy retails for $4.99 and comes with a never-before-seen promotional photo of Taylor.

But hurry, you only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to snag these limited-edition albums. Once the clock on Taylor’s online store runs out, they’ll most likely be gone forever.

