Taylor Swift is the only woman among the top 10 highest-earning musicians

When it comes to ranking the top 10 highest-earning musicians of the past year, only one woman managed to make the cut — Taylor Swift.

Rolling Stone reports that Taylor is the 10th highest-paid music performer of 2021 after amassing a fortune worth $80 million in the past year. She, along with the rest of the top 10, raked in a combined net worth of $2.3 billion dollars last year. The outlet reports COVID-19 did little to dampen the musicians’ pay because that amounts to more than double what they made before the pandemic.

Interestingly enough, all but three who made the top 10 were those who sold their music catalogues last year — the exceptions were Kanye West, Jay Z and, obviously, Taylor. The “Shake It Off” singer is currently re-recording her old hits in an effort to reclaim her masters after mega producer Scooter Braun acquired and sold them a few years ago. The outlet credits her re-released Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for propelling her into the top 10 because the records are, respectively, the second and fourth best-selling albums of 2021.

In addition, Taylor struck up some lucrative partnerships with Peloton and Starbucks in 2021 that further padded her bank account.

Here are the 10 artists who made the most money in 2021

1. Bruce Springsteen ($590 million)

2. Jay-Z ($470 million)

3. Paul Simon ($260 million)

4. Kanye West ($250 million)

5. Ryan Tedder ($200 million)

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers ($145 million)

7. Lindsey Buckingham ($100 million)

8. Mötley Crüe ($95 million)

9. Blake Shelton ($83 million)

10. Taylor Swift ($80 million)

