Taylor Swift is Vevo’s most-viewed artist of 2023, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” is most-viewed video

Courtesy Vevo

In 2023, music fans in the U.S. had their eyeballs glued to Taylor Swift and Toosii.

Vevo has announced that in the U.S., Taylor Swift is 2023’s Most Watched Artist, with just under 650 million views, while the video for “Favorite Song” by Toosii is the Most Watched Music Video, with nearly 102 million views.

The rest of the Top 10 Most Watched Artists of the Year in the U.S. are Lil Baby, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Drake, Chris Brown, Future, SZA, The Weeknd and Luke Combs.

Some of the other Watched Music Videos of the Year in the U.S. are Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers,” SZA‘s “Kill Bill,” Doja Cat‘s “Paint the Town Red” and “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

Miley’s “Flowers” is also the biggest Vevo debut of the year, meaning it had the most views in its first two weeks of release: 22.5 million. Other big debuts this year include Olivia Rodrigo‘s “vampire,” SZA’s “Snooze” and The Beatles‘ “Now and Then.”

