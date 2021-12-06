Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff removed as songwriters from Olivia Rodrigo’s Album of the Year Grammy nomination

ABC

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have lost out on an Album of the Year nomination for next year’s Grammys.

The pair had been credited as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut, SOUR, and thus would earn a Grammy trophy themselves should it win the 2022 Album of the Year award. However, an update from the Recording Academy shows that both Antonoff and St. Vincent have been removed as nominees.

Olivia had given Taylor and Jack writing credit on the SOUR song “deja vu” because it borrowed Taylor’s bridge from “Cruel Summer,” which the pop superstar had originally written with Bleachers frontman Antonoff. Taylor’s songwriting nomination for SOUR has been removed, as well.

While the duo won’t win a Grammy with SOUR, they are still Album of the Year nominees for evermore. Jack will also compete for the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

The 2022 Grammys take place January 31.

