Taylor Swift joins Billy Porter, Julianne Hough and other stars for 'Just Vote' campaign

Beth Garrabrant

Not long ago, Taylor Swift pledged to become more politically active and so far, she’s kept that pledge. Her latest action is to join Just Vote, a non-partisan campaign launched by Global Citizen and the voter registration organization HeadCount.

The campaign is aiming to reach one million young voters and get at least 50,000 of them to register ahead of this November’s election. In return for their engagement, young voters will get the opportunity to win exclusive experiences, performances and memorabilia donated by stars like Taylor, Billy Porter, Julianne Hough, Usher, pop sensation Billie Eilish and more.

Taylor’s contribution is an autographed guitar; the winner of the instrument will be drawn on October 7. Visit justvote.globalcitizen.org to find out about the other cool stuff you can win — like a private virtual dance class from Julianne, for example.



Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, says in a statement, “For years, we have been activating global citizens to be part of the solution to key issues like extreme poverty, climate change, and now pandemic relief. Voting is a vital way to exercise that power. We are excited about Just Vote’s potential to drive young voter turnout in November and beyond.”

By Andrea Dresdale

