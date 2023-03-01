Taylor Swift “Little Golden Book” for kids, due in May, is already an Amazon best-seller

Penguin Random House

Taylor Swift‘s fans already span generations, but just in case they weren’t starting early enough a new children’s book devoted to her is set for publication this spring.

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography is part of a series that’s designed to introduce preschoolers to famous people, including entertainers and historical figures. It’s due out May 2 but it’s already number one on Amazon’s Best Sellers in Children’s Popular Music tally, and number three on the Best Sellers in Children’s Women Biographies, behind icons Betty White and Dolly Parton.

An excerpt from the Taylor book reads, “One of Taylor’s biggest strengths is storytelling — her songs tell stories that many people can relate to…Listening to a Taylor Swift album is like hearing her diary being sung out loud!”

The book’s description says it’s an “inspiring read-aloud for young children as well as their Swiftie parents!“

Other celebrities who are the subjects of Little Golden Books include Oprah Winfrey, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, President Ronald Reagan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the U.K.’s King Charles III.

