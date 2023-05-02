Taylor Swift makes history with vinyl version of ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’

Republic Records/TAS Rights Management

At Record Store Day last month, Taylor Swift‘s exclusive vinyl offering folklore: the long pond studio sessions was a top seller — but it turns out it sold so many copies that it’s made history.

The LP, which was limited to 75,000 copies, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 album chart. According to her record label, that’s the highest-ever chart debut for a Record Store Day vinyl release. It’s also the first vinyl-only release in the modern era to land in the top 10 of that chart.

The previous sales record for a Record Store Day release was 35,000 units; Taylor’s LP sold 75,000 copies.

Taylor now has three albums in the top 10 on the Billboard 200: In addition to the long pond studio sessions, Midnights is at number four, and Lover is at number 10. Taylor now ties with Whitney Houston as the only female solo artist ever to achieve this.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which was previously available digitally, documented Taylor’s first-ever live performances of the songs on the album with her collaborators Jack Antonoff, The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon back in September of 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.