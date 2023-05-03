Taylor Swift makes more chart history with 10 albums in the ‘Billboard’ 200

Republic Records/Beth Garrabrant

More history has been made by Taylor Swift: She now has 10 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart, with three in the top 10 alone.

According to Billboard, this makes Taylor the first living artist with at least 10 albums simultaneously in the top 100 of the Top 200 chart and the first living female artist with at least three albums in the top 10 at the same time.

She’s also the only act to have at least eight albums in the top 40 of the Billboard Top 200 at the same time and the only act to have at least nine albums in the top 50 of that chart.

Driving this trend is, of course, Taylor’s Eras Tour, which is apparently either inspiring fans to stream or buy all her albums before they attend the show or relive the experience by doing so afterward.

So which of Taylor’s albums have landed on the chart? Oddly, her self-titled debut is nowhere to be found, and her highest-charting one is her Record Store Day vinyl release. Here’s how it shakes out:

No. 3 – folklore: the long pond studio sessions

No. 4 – Midnights

No. 10 – Lover

No. 12 – folklore

No. 21 – 1989

No. 22 – Reputation

No. 27 – Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 29 – evermore

No. 41 – Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 66 – Speak Now

