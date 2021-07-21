Taylor Swift not submitting ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ for awards contention this year

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2008 album, will not be up for contention at the next Grammy and CMA Awards — by Taylor’s choice, according to Billboard.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” a Republic Records representative tells Billboard.

It would seem Taylor’s not looking to double-dip, as the original Fearless album remains one of her most highly decorated.

“Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time,” the label rep continued.

There is still a shot for Taylor this awards season, though. The rep adds that her ninth studio album Evermore, which was released in December 2020, will be submitted to the Grammys for consideration in all eligible categories.

