Taylor Swift notches 45th week atop 'Billboard''s Artist 100 chart

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift continues to flex her reputation as a musical force to be reckoned with. The “willow” singer just achieved her 45th week at the number 1 spot atop the Billboard Artist 100.

The nearly seven-year-old chart, which ranks artists based on interaction through social media, streaming, radio play and sales, has certified Taylor as the act to beat.

The artist who’s charted the second highest number of weeks at number one on the Artist 100 is Drake with 31.

Swift solidified her record-setting 45 weeks at number one thanks to her two surprise albums, folklore and evermore, which she respectively released in July and December of last year.

Evermore, which is the 10-time Grammy winner’s ninth studio album, has also returned to top the Billboard 200 for a third non-consecutive week.

“Willow,” the first single released off the album, currently ranks in the 22nd spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs for this week.

In addition, “No Body, No Crime ft. Haim” sits in the 29th spot on the Hot Country Songs chart.

When it comes to folklore, the album ranks 11th on the Billboard 200 after spending nine weeks in the number one spot.

The album also earned Swift five of the six Grammy nominations this year. Folklore is nominated for Album and Pop Vocal Album of the year while “Cardigan” is up for Song and Pop Solo Performance of the Year.

In addition, “exile ft. Bon Iver” was nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Unrelated to folklore, the song “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she penned for the movie Cats alongside composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, is up for Song Written for Visual Media.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.