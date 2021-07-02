Taylor Swift posts photo of herself taken by Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s six-year-old daughter

Taylor: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images; Ryan & Blake: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is promoting “Renegade,” her new collaboration with Big Red Machine, by posting a collage on her Instagram, but fans are focused on who contributed one of the images in that collage.

The collage features a lyric from the song along with images of roses, a photo of Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, and a picture of Taylor holding up what looks like a piece of fabric. In the caption, Taylor gives credit for the collage to a photographer named Graham Tolbert, but specifically indicates that the photo of her was taken by James Reynolds.

So why is this a big deal? Because James Reynolds is the name of the daughter of Taylor’s very good friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Taylor used James’ name — and the names of the couple’s other two kids, Inez and Betty — for characters in her Grammy-winning album folklore.

Oh, also, James is only six years old.

“JAMES REYNOLDS IS 6 YRS OLD AND HAS ALREADY ACCOMPLISHED MORE IN HER LIFE THAN I CAN EVER INSPIRE (sic) TO,” tweeted one fan.

Another fan, quoting a lyric in “Renegade,” wrote “James is out here shooting professional cover art as a child. I really do need to get my s*** together!”

Yet another fan wondered, “how is a 6 year old more talented than me[?]”

James is quite the prodigy: She made her recording debut in 2017 on the song “Gorgeous,” on Taylor’s album Reputation.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the James Reynolds who Taylor credited is, indeed, THAT James Reynolds.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.