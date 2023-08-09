Taylor Swift receives eight-minute standing O; Starbucks salutes Eras Tour with Taylor playlist

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s been playing to 60,000 fans every night on her Eras Tour, but it turns out they still have the power to overwhelm her with their love.

Billboard reports that at her August 8 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, fans gave the superstar a nearly eight-minute standing ovation after she performed the evermore track “Champagne Problems.” In fan-captured video of the moment, an awestruck Taylor says, “What do I say to you after that? That was so deeply … abnormal. And beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

“I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life,” she continued. “And in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did! And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane.”

“I’m going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel,” she concluded. “I’m trying to get it together. I’ve completely lost control over my brain, and that’s your fault. I’m just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that.”

The August 8 show was the second-to-last performance of the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. In recognition of that, Starbucks has put together a playlist of her music, which will be heard at U.S. company-operated locations.

In a statement to ABC Audio, a Starbucks spokesperson said, “Starbucks is a forever Swiftie and we love to see the kindness and joy that her tour is bringing to the world.”

TMZ reported that the playlist has 122 tracks and is, of course, called “Starbucks Lovers.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.