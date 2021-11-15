Taylor Swift releases comedic “I Bet You Think About Me” music video

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift went all out when giving one of her “From the Vault” songs the music video treatment. On Monday, she, alongside pal Blake Lively, transformed “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” into a colorful and comedic cinematic short.

The music video focuses on a nervous groom, played by actor Miles Teller, who is haunted by the ghost of his previous relationship, played by Taylor, at his all-white wedding.

The Grammy-winner, clad in her signature red, wrecks havoc on the groom’s nuptials by clawing into his five-tier wedding cake, teaching a table of young girls how to flip the bird, giving a drunken speech at the reception and falling off the stage after giving the bride — played by Teller’s real wife, Keleigh Sperry — a red scarf, an Easter egg that references Taylor’s other song, “All Too Well.”

Despite raising nothing but hell at the ceremony, everyone except the groom appears to adore the rowdy guest. But it’s soon revealed that Taylor is not physically present at the wedding and that the groom is only imagining the chaos, proving he is unable to stop thinking about his old flame even though he’s about to marry someone else.

At the end of the music video, Taylor penned a heartfelt thank you to those who worked on the music video, as well as “our families who supported us as we dream impossible things.”

“I Bet You Think About Me” is one of nine previously unreleased — or “from the Vault” — tracks off of Taylor’s newly re-recorded Red album. The song is rich in star power: It serves as Lively’s directorial debut, and in addition to starring Teller, it features vocals from Chris Stapleton and was originally co-written by folk legend Lori McKenna.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

