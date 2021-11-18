Taylor Swift releases surprise “Sad Girl Autumn” version of “All Too Well”

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Looks like Taylor Swift‘s newly reclaimed Red era is sticking around for a while. On Wednesday, the singer revealed she retooled the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and gave it an enchanting Folklore-like makeover.

“One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder,” Taylor tweeted, tagging collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low. “Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’ with the besties.”

Taylor’s new, melancholic version of “All Too Well” strips away the song’s original country elements and replaces them with a gentle piano repeating the same four chords in the background. She also slows the song’s pace and replaces her vocals with whisper-like singing, giving the tune a more haunting ambiance.

Over on YouTube, Taylor had an additional surprise for her Swifties — a music video sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her recording the song, as well as photos taken during the session.

Long Pond Studio, located in upstate New York, is where Taylor, Aaron and Jonathan created the sister albums Folklore and Evermore. Fans were allowed inside the studio last year when Taylor teamed with Disney+ for the intimate documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, where she performed every song off the album.

This new, 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is available to download and stream now.

