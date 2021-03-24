Taylor Swift releasing a "From the Vault" track Thursday — with Maren Morris singing background vocals

When Taylor Swift announced she would release the re-recorded version of her album Fearless, she added that the project would include “6 never before released songs from the vault.” Thursday, we’ll get to hear one of them.

On Instagram, Taylor wrote, “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault).'”

She then added, “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song….can’t wait for you to hear it!!” Taylor included a photo of herself and Maren Morris together onstage in the slideshow she posted along with the announcement.

Taylor noted that the song was produced by Aaron Dessner, her collaborator on both folklore and evermore, and co-written by Scooter Carusoe. Carusoe is a songwriter who’s co-written tunes for country stars like Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Chris Janson and Brett Eldredge.

By Andrea Dresdale

