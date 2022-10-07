Taylor Swift reveals final five ‘Midnights’ tracks

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has revealed the final five track titles of her new album Midnights during the last installments of her #MidnightsMayhemwithMe TikTok series.

“Tonight we mayhem til the morning!” Taylor captioned her first TikTok post of the evening, where she revealed the title of track one is called “Lavender Haze.”

On Instagram, Taylor explained that she first heard the phrase in an episode of Mad Men and it means to be in an all-encompassing kind of love. The song, she says, is also about doing whatever you can to protect that feeling.

“Like, my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Taylor explains of her relationship with Joe Alywn. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Taylor also revealed the title of the much-anticipated track five – typically her albums’ most significant song – is “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” And in subsequent TikTok videos throughout the night, she rounded out the rest of the track list: track 10 is “Labyrinth,” track 12 is called “Sweet Nothing” and track four is titled “Snow on the Beach” and it features Lana Del Rey.

Here is the complete track list for Midnights, due out October 21:

1. “Lavender Haze”

2. “Maroon”

3. “Anti-Hero”

4. “Snow on the Beach” feat. Lana Del Rey

5. “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

6. “Midnight Rain”

7. “Question…?”

8. “Vigilante S***”

9. “Bejeweled”

10. “Labyrinth”

11. “Karma”

12. “Sweet Nothing”

13. “Mastermind”

