Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ song title number eight 

Taylor Swift‘s #MidnightsMayhemwithMe TikTok series continues — she’s just revealed the title of yet another track on her upcoming album Midnights, due out October 21.

Taylor revealed that the name of the 11th track on the album is “Karma.” Out of the 13 tracks on the album, she’s now revealed a total of eight. However, she’s evidently making fans wait for the all-important fifth track, which as every Swiftie knows is the most emotional, important track on Taylor’s albums.

Here’s the tracklisting of Midnights so far:

1.

2. “Maroon”

3. “Anti-Hero”

4.

5.

6. “Midnight Rain”

7. “Question…?”

8. “Vigilante S***”

9. “Bejeweled”

10.

11. “Karma”

12. “Mastermind”

13.

