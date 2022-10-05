Taylor Swift reveals song title for track 9 off her upcoming ﻿’Midnights’﻿ album

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Another day, another one of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights Mayhem with Me. Thanks to this unique TikTok series, fans now know the title of the ninth track off her upcoming album, Midnights.

Taylor maintained her ’70s theme as she once again spun the bingo cage to pluck a brand new ball out of the pile. This time, fate told her to reveal the title for song number nine.

“Track nine is called… ‘Bejeweled,'” Taylor revealed while speaking into her signature red phone. Unfortunately, that was all the information she was willing to part with at this time.

The last track reveal yielded ball number three, so Taylor disclosed that “Anti-Hero” is the name of the third track. She also revealed a little bit about that particular number.

Taylor said on Instagram that “Anti-Hero” is one of the favorite songs she’s ever written and that it is about “delving into her insecurities.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person,” she had explained. “This song really is a real guided tour throughout all of the things I tend to hate about myself.”

“I think it’s really honest,” she noted further.

Other previously revealed titles include track 13, “Mastermind”; track eight, “Vigilante S**t”; track seven, “Question…?”; track six, “Midnight Rain” and finally, track two, “Maroon.”

Midnights arrives in a little over two weeks — on Friday, October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.