Taylor Swift reveals which ﻿’Game of Thrones’ ﻿character she’d be — and it isn’t Sansa

Taylor Swift knows exactly who’d she be if she was a character in Game of Thrones and fans of the show may be surprised she didn’t pick Sansa, who was played by pal Sophie Turner.

Instead, Taylor identifies with Arya Stark, who was played by Maisie Williams. “I realize I don’t know how to use a sword and I’ve never had to rise up from near death to go on an epic revenge mission — but I have been in the music industry for over 15 years, so …,” the singer playfully told The Hollywood Reporter.

Outside Westeros, Taylor wishes she could trade places with director Guillermo del Toro. “Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” Taylor raved. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. And yet, it feels like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work.”

Taylor wonders what a day in his mind would be like, adding it must be fascinating.

In other Taylor news, she released a behind-the-scenes look at her “All Too Well” music video. The 7-minute video takes fans on a journey into how Taylor visualizes each scene, as well as her hands-on approach to coaching the actors through takes.

It also shows how Taylor meticulously timed each shot to the music when editing it, such as making sure actress Sadie Sink blows out her birthday cake candles in time with the lyric, “It’s supposed to be fun turning 21.”

Taylor also explained of the character both she and Sadie play in the movie, “We’re watching a person lose an element of innocence and naivete.” Flashing forward to the character’s older version, Taylor noted, “She’s fine but she’s not who we met.”

