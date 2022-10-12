Taylor Swift says it’s an “honor and a privilege” to have Lana Del Rey on ‘Midnights’ track “Snow on the Beach”

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has once again taken to Instagram to give some behind-the-scenes details of another track on her upcoming album Midnights — this time it’s “Snow on the Beach,” the track that features Lana Del Rey.

“‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” Taylor says in her Instagram video. She goes on to explain that the song is about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you.”

Taylor says the song captures “this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel… at the same moment,” and describes it as provoking the feeling of, “Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is this really happening?” She compares the response to how “it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

As for Lana’s presence on the song, both she and Taylor have worked with producer Jack Antonoff, so that may be how the hook-up happened. Regardless, Taylor raves that she’s “one of the best musical artists ever,” and says “The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege.”

Midnights is out on October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.