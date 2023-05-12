Taylor Swift seen holding hands with Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift, U.K. radio host Nick Grimshaw and Matty Healy in 2015; David M. Benett/Getty Images for Soho House & Bacardi

Looks like there might be something to those reports of a romance between Taylor Swift and The 1975‘s Matty Healy after all.

Photos posted to social media and published by People show the two holding hands at the members-only Casa Cipriani in New York City on Thursday. Page Six goes further, quoting an eyewitness who says that the two were seen kissing and cuddling at the venue.

Their mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff was with them, and they were surrounded by security, the spy added. After being seen, they left Cipriani “holding hands,” with an umbrella covering them up.

As previously reported, Healy attended Taylor’s shows in Nashville last weekend. The two have known each other for years, but while there have been reports that they dated in 2014, Healy has denied that.

In April, People confirmed that Taylor and actor Joe Alwyn had split after six years together. The two were said to have split a few weeks prior to the confirmation.

In January of this year, Taylor popped up at The 1975’s concert in London to perform her hit “Anti-Hero,” and the band’s song “The City.”

