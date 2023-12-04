Taylor Swift sells concert tickets, movie tickets, albums … and clothes, lots of clothes

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

By now, we know how much Swifties are willing to shell out for Taylor Swift concert tickets, merch, movie tickets and vinyl albums — but it turns out Taylor’s just as good at selling stuff she doesn’t personally have a hand in creating.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, almost anything that Taylor is photographed wearing sells out instantly, much to the surprise of the brands or designers she wears. Since everything she’s seen wearing is documented by sites like TaylorSwiftStyle.com, fans can easily identify and shop her look.

For example, after she was photographed wearing a two-piece black outfit from Hill House to Jack Antonoff‘s wedding rehearsal dinner, it sold out in under two hours. Nell Diamond, who runs Hill House, wrote on Instagram that sales had increased by 4,600% for the top and 9,600% for the skirt, calling it The Taylor Swift Effect.

Meanwhile, Taylor has carried three different bags by Mansur Gavriel, and all of them have sold out, with more than 2,000 people waiting to buy them, the Journal reports. Those crystal-embellished jean shorts by Area that she wore to one of Travis Kelce‘s games? They sold out almost immediately, even though they cost $695.

The CEO of Area says its clothing has been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Cardi B and Beyonce — but, she says, “nobody has the power that Taylor Swift does.”

The denim minidress by EB Denim that Taylor wore to a VMAs after-party? Sold out, both on the brand’s website and at stores like Saks, in under eight hours.

And while brands often send Taylor items through her personal stylist, they say they appreciate the fact that, unlike many celebs, she sends back pieces she doesn’t think she’ll wear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.