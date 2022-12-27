Taylor Swift sets another chart record, and Wham! classic rises to highest position yet

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Here’s a belated Christmas gift for Taylor Swift: She’s just set another Billboard record.

Her hit “Anti-Hero” has just hit number one on Billboard’s Radio Airplay chart, meaning that it’s currently the most-heard song on U.S. radio. It’s the seventh time Taylor’s topped that chart, but this latest number one means that she’s the first artist to have done so in the 2000s, ’10s and ’20s.

What’s more, Taylor is now also the first artist to have topped that chart on her own in any three decades. Christina Aguilera did it in the 1990s, 2000s and ’10s, but she shared billing on two of those number ones: “Lady Marmalade” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Elsewhere on the chart, Wham!‘s classic “Last Christmas” has reached the Hot 100 top five for the very first time since it was first released in 1984. It first reached the top 10 in 2020 and last year, it climbed to number seven; it’s currently at number five.

This marks the sixth U.S. top-five hit for the U.K. duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, following “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” “Everything She Wants,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man” and “The Edge of Heaven.” It’s the first time a Wham! song has been in the top five since 1986, while George Michael’s last trip to the top five was in 1992.

Coincidentally, Michael died on Christmas Day 2016.

