Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump for "calculated dismantling of USPS"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift has quite a few thoughts about President Donald Trump and — spoiler alert — they aren’t exactly nice.In a f

On Saturday, the 30-year-old pop star took to Twitter to share her criticism of the 45th president and his “calculated dismantling of USPS” ahead of the upcoming 2020 election.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” the “cardigan” singer wrote.

In a following tweet she added, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Combined the tweets have garnered over 1 million likes on the social media platform.

Swift’s remarks come amid controversy surrounding the federal governments handling of the Postal Service and President Trump’s attempts to restrict voting-by-mail.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020