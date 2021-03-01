Taylor Swift slams Netflix's Ginny & Georgia for "deeply sexist" joke about her

Beth Garrabrant

Note to Netflix: Don’t diss Taylor Swift.

The streaming platform, which partnered with Taylor on her acclaimed documentary Miss Americana, is now under fire from Taylor because of a line in its new show Ginny & Georgia, about a mixed-race teen and her 30-year-old mother.

In the final episode of the show’s first season, one character says to another, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Posting a screenshot of that line, Taylor wrote on Twitter, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY.”

Taylor also expressed her disappointment with Netflix, writing, “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.” She added a broken-heart emoji.

Fans were also outraged on the singer’s behalf, causing “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT” to trend.

Taylor has always been critical of those who believed she was really like the character she created in her song “Blank Space”: that of a woman who goes through boyfriends like so many used Kleenex. In reality, she likely never dated any more than any typical young woman. And of course, she’s been with her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, for years.

