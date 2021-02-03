Taylor Swift sued by Evermore Park CEO over copyright infringement

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift closed out 2020 with her massively successful ninth studio album Evermore. Now, one Utah businessman is filing suit against the singer for trademark infringement.

Ken Bretschneider, who created and owns Evermore Park located in Pleasant Grove, Utah, claims Swift is profiting off a project he invested years and millions of dollars into promoting, according to court documents.

The park was founded three years ago and celebrates medieval villages, myths and legends.

The Evermore Park CEO furthered that Google searches for his attraction have been overshadowed by the 31-year-old Grammy winner’s album, causing “actual confusion” online. In addition, Bretschneider alleges he “lost control over [Evermore Park’s] reputation” as a result of Swift’s actions.

He is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, but is requesting “$2,000,000 per counterfeit mark per type of goods or services sold, offered for sale or distributed.”

In a statement to ABC News, Swift’s team called Bretschneider’s claims “baseless” and also inferred that his suit is rooted in greed.

“The fact is, this frivolous claim is coming from Ken Bretschneider, founder and CEO of an experience park and according to Utah Business, ‘As of June 2020, at least five lawsuits have been filed against Bretschneider and the Evermore group by major construction companies like Sunroc, AGC Drywall and Construction, Geneva Rock, Mountain Point Landscaping, EME Mechanical, Kreativ Woodworks, and NFH Distributing (Beehive Brick and Stone),'” said a spokesperson for the singer.

Swift’s rep continues, “The companies claim ‘they are owed between $28,000 and $400,000.’ Utah Business says, “he owes millions of dollars in construction, mechanic, and landscaping fees to workers across the valley who have yet to be paid”… with ‘a collection of more than 20 construction liens on the Evermore property.’ The true intent of this lawsuit should be obvious.”