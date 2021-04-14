Taylor Swift surprises frontline nurse with gifts and handwritten note

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is once again working her gift-giving magic.

The singer surprised a front-line healthcare worker this week with a package of goodies and a handwritten note.

The flight nurse and self-proclaimed Swiftie, Britta Thomason, showed off the generous gift in photos and video posted to Facebook.

“Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan…” Thomason wrote in the post. “I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them!”

“I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie!” the Georgia native continued. “Don’t mind me…I’ll be crying the rest of the day.”

The package was filled with Taylor merchandise including sweaters, shirts, water bottles and guitar picks, but perhaps the most precious item was the note from Taylor herself.

“Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others,” Taylor wrote. “I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!”

“I’ve sent you some cozy clothes for when you’re off duty,” she added. “I’ll be thinking about you, and forever grateful! Love, Taylor.”

