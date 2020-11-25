Taylor Swift talks re-recording old songs, new 'folklore' concert film on Disney+

ABC

Amid the drama over her old masters, Taylor Swift is busy “having a really good time” re-recording her older music.

The 30-year-old singer appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss her new concert film folklore: the long pond studio sessions for Disney+ and also opened up about which hit she’s been the most excited to breathe new life into.

“So far, of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now,” Taylor said. “So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

While Swift called this a “really amazing, fun adventure,” she’s still focused on her 2020 album, folklore, which was created in quarantine and released on July 24 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was so crazy to create an album from my house. I had never done that before. I’ve always worked in studios,” she noted. “This was an experience unlike anything else and it really changed, I think, what this year would have been for me emotionally and mentally.”

Swift said the inspiration of folklore: the long pond studio sessions was to give fans something that felt “like listening to the record felt, just kind of full of warmth and as cozy.” It was also the first time she got to play all the songs with her collaborators, Jack Antonoff, The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon.

On Tuesday, folklore earned Taylor six Grammy nominations.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Carson Blackwelder & Lesley Messer

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.