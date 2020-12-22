Taylor Swift thanks fans for 'evermore' success, returns to alternative and country charts

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift‘s new album evermore debuted at number one, as did its first single, “willow.” When she released folklore earlier this year, it debuted at number one, as did its first single, “cardigan.” Taylor’s now thanking fans for this achievement.

Retweeting a headline noting that Taylor is now the first artist ever to debut on both Billboard album and Hot 100 charts simultaneously twice, Taylor wrote, “Guys. Seriously. Thank you for doing this.“

Meanwhile, just as folkore did, evermore has put Taylor back on Billboard‘s alternative charts and returned her to its country charts. Evermore is number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Albums chart, while folklore is number two. And every single song from evermore, except the country-flavored “No Body No Crime,” is on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

As for “No Body No Crime,” evermore‘s murder-mystery song featuring HAIM, it debuts at number two on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs. It’s the highest debut on that chart for a woman since the crossover smash “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line bowed at number one in 2017.

“No Body No Crime” ties “Red” for Taylor’s position on that chart. It’s her second country top 10 of 2020, following “betty,” which reached number six back in August.

By Andrea Dresdale

