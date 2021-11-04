Taylor Swift to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ the day before latest album drops

Beth Garrabrant

Jimmy Fallon has revealed that Taylor Swift will appear on The Tonight Show on Thursday, November 11, the day before she releases Red (Taylor’s Version).

Jimmy broke the news by tweeting a video of himself pinning a card with Taylor’s name on it onto his bulletin board showing his upcoming guests. Actually, he first pins up the card using a clear pushpin, then takes it down and tacks it back up with a red pushpin, as one of Taylor’s hits from Red, “I Knew You Were Trouble,” plays.

One Swiftie pointed out that the video is 13 seconds long — with 13, of course, being Taylor’s lucky number.

Taylor is doing something of an NBC takeover next week: In addition to appearing on The Tonight Show on November 11, she’ll also be on Late Night with Seth Meyers that same evening. Then, on November 13, she’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is the second re-recorded album that Taylor’s released, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which came out back in April and hit number one.

