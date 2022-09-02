Taylor Swift to keynote, premiere ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at Toronto Film Festival

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Taylor Swift is heading to the Toronto Film Festival not only to screen All Too Well: The Short Film in its original form — she’ll also serve as a keynote speaker.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with TIFF CEO ﻿Cameron Bailey﻿, who confirmed the report. Taylor is set to participate in an In Conversation With… address on September 9, where she will introduce her short film.

“We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film,” Bailey said in a statement, noting “we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF.”

All Too Well: The Short Film ﻿– the music video for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” — starred ﻿Sadie Sink﻿ and ﻿﻿Dylan O’Brien. It premiered November 12 in New York City’s Lincoln Square and has since been shown at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

When speaking about her film at Tribeca, the hitmaker said, “It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualizing it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together.”

It should be noted Taylor also performed the song live at Tribeca. It is unknown if she will do the same at TIFF.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.