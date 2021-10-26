Taylor Swift visually recreates one of her old Tumblr posts with bonus Easter Eggs

Beth Garrabrant

It’s Red season, as Taylor Swift told us last week, but it’s also fall. That’s why she’s taken to Instagram to visually recreate her 2014 Tumblr post about how much she loves fall and all the things that go with it — and of course, she’s thrown in Easter Eggs, too.

In the video, Taylor reads the post — a long list of things that you only get in the fall — out loud, while showing off the things she mentions, like “hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months.”

She then pauses to write some lyrics in a journal: “Just between us/did the love affair maim you, too?” These are unfamiliar lyrics, which has led to speculation that they’re from one of the bonus tracks on Taylor’s upcoming release, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Other eagle-eyed Swifties noted that while Taylor’s writing, she’s wearing a snake ring from her Reputation era, and nail polish from her Speak Now era. One fan speculates that those will be the next two re-recorded albums we’ll get from Taylor.

After that pause, Taylor continues, “and plaid stuff and ankle boots and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff ’cause you love it and are happy it’s all the rage!”

“And people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween,” she goes on, showing off portraits of her cats dressed up in Renaissance-era finery. “And fires in fireplaces and maroon/hunter green/mustard yellow color combos.”

As Taylor concludes, “And baking your first fall batch of cookies but you put too much cinnamon in it because you’re TOO EXCITED BECAUSE IT’S FALL,” we see her dumping cinnamon on cookies and eating one.

“Basic autumn lovers RISE,” she captioned the video.

