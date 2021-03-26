Taylor Swift wants to make you cry AND dance today

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift wants fans to have all the feels.

In addition to releasing the melancholy ballad “You All Over Me (From the Vault)” today, she’s also given Swifties a dance remix of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).” That’s right: She’s done a remix of a re-recording; what will she think of next?

On Instagram, Tay wrote, “You All Over Me (feat. @marenmorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME.”



“You All Over Me” and “Love Story” are both from Taylor’s upcoming re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, which arrives April 9.

Maren Morris, who sings background vocals on “You All Over Me,” tweeted about the collaboration, “Whether it’s the Disney vault or the TS vault, you know it’s gonna be good. My favorite thing that I don’t get to do very often is to slip into someone’s world and just harmonize.”

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for having me be a small part of your reimagining of the Fearless era,” she continued. “And to @aaron_dessner for producing the s**t out of it.”

Aaron Dessner of the alt-rock band The National was Taylor’s collaborator on both folklore and evermore, and just shared the Grammy for Album of the Year with her.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor shared a screenshot of “You All Over Me” at the top of the iTunes chart, adding the caption, “*Cries in 2008* Thank you so much guys!”







By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.